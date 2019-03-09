Former world number Rafael Nadal says his only regret in recent times is to not have competed well against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2019 Australian Open two months ago.

The final of the first Grand Slam event of this year was held in Melbourne in January. Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final of the 2019 Australian Open. The score line was 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the Serbian tennis star's favour. Rafael Nadal made a frank admission the start to year has been satisfactory so far for him, barring the defeat to Novak Djokovic.

Injuries has been constant for Rafael Nadal over the years. It has hampered his chances of winning more titles in his career. But, the Spaniard says the preparation for the 2019 Australian Open was good. Unfortunately for Rafael Nadal, his opponent in the final was at another level. He says Novak Djokovic was great when he faced him in Melbourne.

"You have to be honest with yourself. I do not get used not to be honest with myself. Being four months away with all the things that happened to me since the US Open, I injured my tendon, then when I came back to play in Paris Bercy, I had an abdominal injury, (and then) I injured my foot a little," Rafael Nadal said during an interview with ESPN, as reported by Tennis Worls USA.

"I had to undergo surgery and a lot of things happened. Then at the start of the year, I had a little strain on my thigh and I could not play in Brisbane. The preparation prior to the Australian Open was good because I had trained well but I did not play matches."

"The tournament in Australia was amazing considering all these things, the only regret is that I could not compete at my best in the final but I found a great Djokovic and I think I was missing something to be able to play at this level," Rafael Nadal added.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal says he is excited to back in Indian Wells.

Yeah [it's] good [to be back]. It's always good to be in the tournament, especially this event. The relationship I have with this event is very special. Last year I had to pull out at the last moment. I'm very excited to be back. It's a place I enjoy a lot to be. The views, the calm, are unbelievable. In general terms I feel a little bit like home. The relationship with the organisation is just fantastic. It's one of the weeks that I enjoy more on the tour," Rafael Nadal told ATP World Tour.