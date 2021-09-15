Radio Host Buck Sexton Says Fauci is the 'Monster Variant' after Expert Issues New Virus Warning

As the number of new Covid-19 infections continue to surge across the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that Covid-19 could mutate into an even more virulent "monster variant" capable of sending fully vaccinated people to the hospital.

Delta Variant Might Lead to a "Monster" Variant

On Tuesday morning's edition of MSNBC's Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski repeatedly expressed concern over the potential of a variant that could be more deadly than the Delta variant, and more resistant to vaccines.

When asked by Brzenzinski if the delta variant might lead to a "monster" variant, the nation's top infectious diseases expert agreed there was a risk, so long as the virus continues to spread aggressively.

Brzezinski broached that concern in the opening minutes of her show's interview with Fauci, telling him that "I'm hearing anecdotally, through people I know, about breakthrough cases that are really serious, that end up with people being on ventilators. These are people who are vaccinated but still got Covid."

"What is the potential that this spirals beyond Delta to monster variant?" Brzezinski asked.

"Well, there's always a risk of, as you get more circulation of virus in the community, that you'll get enough accumulation of new mutations to get a variant substantially different than the ones we're seeing now," Fauci said, according to Mediaite.

Upcoming Variants Resistant to Vaccines?

Fauci emphasized on the importance of vaccination to prevent the Covid-19 virus from mutating into new variants as it spreads.

"One of the reasons why we want to make sure that we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can is that viruses will not mutate if they don't have the opportunity to spread and replicate."

"You're vaccinating now to prevent the next mutant coming, the next variant from coming," Fauci said.

He suggested that future variants might even be resistant to the vaccines that have so far proven very effective in protecting people against even the virulent delta variant.

"Then it would in many respects negate some of the very positive protection that you get from the vaccines," Fauci said.

After months of pleading with Americans to do the right thing, President Joe Biden last week announced an aggressive new policy of vaccine mandates to persuade anti-vaxxers to get their shots.

Buck Sexton Creates a Storm by Comparing Fauci with the Monster Variant

Meanwhile, Buck Sexton, an American conservative radio host, created a storm on Twitter by saying, "Fauci is the monster variant." Some netizens slammed Sexton while others agreed with him. One Twitter user wrote, "Thanks for questioning the coronavirus vaccine. More of your listeners will die. Great job." Another wrote, "This isn't a great way to get him to agree to come on your show, BB."

One comment read, "Fauci is a monster d-bag!!!" Another read, The 'monster variant' is communism."

Sexton had earlier blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio's NYC vaccine passport mandate, saying it disproportionately affects New Yorkers of color.