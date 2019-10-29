A 31-year old Muslim man from Copenhagen has been sentenced to a 10-days in prison by a court in Denmark, which found him guilty of making death threats on social media.

In a series of Facebook posts, the man shared some insane messages. In one of these messages, he threatened to behead the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, along with the whole Danish Royal Family. The man who works in Sweden, also threatened to kill the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sputnik News reported, citing local media.

He also threatened the Danish far-right leader Rasmus Paludin, who is the founder and leader of Hard Line Party. The party is known for its anti-immigration stance and in the past, has expressed strong views against Islam.

During his hearing, the man held that he is a practising Muslim but not overly religious. He said that he started to grow beard to see if facial hair suited him. The man was reported by his wife, who feared that his excessive use of hashish made him psychotic. He was sentenced to a 10-days prison term after the court found his reasons for the provocative social media, unsatisfactory.