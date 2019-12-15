A researcher at NYU Abu Dhabi has discovered that exoplanets lacking sufficient shielding can be impacted by high radiation bursts from the star, known as 'flares' at a time when researchers at the University of Cambridge revealed that water vapour abundance was detected in 14 of the 19 planets, while the abundance of sodium and potassium was detected in six planets each, though there is a depletion of oxygen in these exoplanets.

In this new study, NYUAD Center for Space Science Research Scientist Dimitra Atri found that not all exoplanets in habitable zones will be hospitable and those in close proximity to stars are subject to radiation bursts which can disrupt habitable conditions unless the exoplanet has significant atmospheric or magnetic shielding.

Flares affect adversely

In the study, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, Atri explores how flares from stars affect a planet's surface radiation dose, and if that can disrupt the planet's ability to host life. The role of a planet's magnetic field strength and its atmosphere in providing shielding from these bursts was also examined.

The factors measured include flare strength and spectrum, as well as the planetary atmospheric density and magnetic field strength. To calculate the surface radiation dose, particle spectra from 70 major flare emitting events (observed between 1956 and 2012) were used as proxy, and the GEANT4 Monte Carlo model was used to simulate flare interaction with exoplanetary atmospheres.

Disrupt living conditions

From this study it was concluded that flares can abruptly increase the radiation level on planetary surfaces and have the capability to disrupt potentially habitable conditions on planets. It was also found that the atmospheric depth (column density) and planetary magnetic field are major factors in protecting planets from flares and maintaining a substantial planetary atmosphere.

"As we continue to explore the planets of the solar system and beyond, discovering if these planets have the ability to support life continues to be of immense importance," said Atri. "More progress in this area will improve our understanding of the relationship between extreme solar events, radiation dose, and planetary habitability."

CHEOPS mission 2020

Since, the team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has suggested that water vapour in exoplanets is quite common, reducing the amount of water far more than previously thought. However, European SpaceAgency's CHEOPS mission next year is likely to reveal more and, of course, conclusively on hospitable conditions on any of these exoplanets.