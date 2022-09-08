Racy Video Shows NYPD Cops Dirty Dancing With Female Performers At West Indian Day Parade (WATCH)

Two NYPD cops were performing the raunchy dance with some females at the West Indian Day Parade. The unidentified cops were seen grinding with scanty-clad females, who were dancing at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday.

The NYPD has confirmed that the incident took place during this year's parade and stated that no action will be taken against the involved officers.

NYPD Cop In His Uniform Is Seen Dirty Dancing With A Woman

In the videos circulated over the internet, an NYPD cop in his uniform is dirty dancing with a female performer on the road. Their raunchy session was witnessed by hundreds of parade-goers who participated in the incident.

Woman Sat On The Lap Of Police Officer

At the beginning of the video, the younger officer is also seen sitting on the ground with the woman sitting on his lap as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Woman Only Wore A Bra, Underwear

As the pair stood up, the woman - dressed only in a bra, underwear, and Caribbean-inspired jewels - began to suggestively move her hips and hiked a leg up on the officer's own, prompting him to pick her up, according to Daily Mail.

Officer Is Seen Bouncing His Legs Up And Down

Soon, the officer held the girl close and is seen bouncing his legs up and down. At the time, people -- who had surrounded the officer and the lady, are heard saying 'lean in, lean in' and cheering them on.

Another Police Officer Is Seen Grinding Woman's hips In Circles

Another video, posted to TikTok, shows another woman - dressed in denim shorts and a white crop top - slowly grinding her hips in circles as a cop excitedly waves a celebratory arm above his head, reported Mail.

It's not the first time that police officers are seen dancing with female parade-goers. In the past, there have been many instances when cops joined parade goers on the West Indian Day parade.

Read more