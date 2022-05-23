Racist Assignment at Michigan School: Barack Obama Compared to Monkeys; School Task Features His Pic With Primates

Former US president Barack Obama has been compared to monkeys, apes and lemurs in a school assignment. A Michigan teacher gave her pupils an assignment, which featured a picture of Obama with primates.

Roeper School in Birmingham has sent the female teacher on administrative leave. The Asian Pacific teacher revealed that she downloaded the assignment from Duke University's website and that she didn't do a recheck.

Assignment Featured Obama's Picture With Monkey, Apes, Lemur

In the assignment, which had pictures of monkeys, apes, lemurs, and Obama, students were asked to spot primates and mark those pictures. The activity seemed to be racist and outraged students, parents, and city officials.

Roeper's director of diversity at Carolyn Lett was disgusted to see the assignment and stated that she couldn't believe it. 'When I first saw it, I'm trying to make sense of it myself.'

Teacher Was Unaware of Obama's Picture

The director also revealed that the teacher was also unaware of it when this was brought to her attention she was horrified at herself, and almost like beating herself up, like 'How did I miss this', according to Daily Mail.

The undergrad graduates prepared the sheet in 2010, a year after Obama assumed the presidency. Although, the worksheet has been removed from the website.

The 30 students in the classroom were displayed pics of apes, monkeys, lemurs, and Obama.

The school administration acknowledged that its assignment was a disturbing racial offense and apologized for not banning the activity. The incident happened last week with an upper school.

The school pointed out that the choice to use this piece of the curriculum was completely inconsistent with the school's philosophy and mission and the school sincerely apologizes for its use and the harm it has caused.

The female teacher has taken full responsibility for the disturbing assignment and admitted her mistake stressing that she didn't properly check the resource.