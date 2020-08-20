Oscar-winning star Rachel Weisz is ready to explore the world of small screen by leading a series that reimagines the 1988 psychological thriller, Dead Ringers, with a gender swap.

The show will see the actress step in for the original protagonist Jeremy Irons. In a modern take on David Cronenberg's cult horror classic of 1988, Weisz will be seen playing the double lead role of the Mantle twins, who share everything from drugs, lovers, to desire to do whatever it takes.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented (screenwriter) Alice Birch. I can't wait to go on this journey," Weisz said. Birch will write as well as executive produce it.

"This update to 'Dead Ringers' explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of original series," said Albert Cheng of Amazon Studios. "Dead Ringers" series will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Weisz will next appear with Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming "Black Widow".

Rachel Weisz To Play Elizabeth Taylor in Biopic

Earlier it was announced that Rachel Weisz was set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in "A Special Relationship", exploring Taylor's journey from actress to activist. The story will be told through the lens of Taylor's friendship with her assistant Roger Wall. Based on the screenplay written by Academy Award-winner Simon Beaufoy, the upcoming production will be helmed by the female directing duo Bert&Bertie, reports variety.com.

Taylor won Oscars for "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Butterfield 8" and was nominated a total of five times. Though famous for her glamorous lifestyle and multiple marriages, she also took a crusading role in the fight against AIDS, which stemmed from her hiring of Walls, a gay man who grew up in poverty in the homophobic Deep South in the mid-1980s. Weisz won a best supporting actress Oscar for her turn in 2005's "A Constant Gardener" and was nominated in the same category earlier this year for "The Favourite".

