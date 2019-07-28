The German Grand Prix became one the dramatic F1 races of this season. The race started at Hockenheimring on Sunday but due to the rainy condition the safety car was deployed at the starting of the formation lap and it continued for a few laps.

German GP Race result: 1) Max Verstappen 2) Sebastian Vettel 3) Daniil Kvyat

Initially, while the leader Lewis Hamilton started the race gracefully, Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled as Alfa Romeo's Kimi Räikkönen took over the Dutch driver and pushed him to the fourth position in the first lap of German Grand Prix. But the Red Bull star grabbed all the opportunities he received and proved that he is the future of this motorsports.

The current Drivers Championship leader Lewis Hamilton also struggled for his wrong set of tyres and faced a five-second time penalty which cost him the victory at Hockenheimring. His teammate Valtteri Bottas who was struggling with the pace to keep up, while chasing racing Point's Lance Stroll he crashed and Mercedes lost their hope to win the race.

Initially, the drivers complained to their team managers over the radio, about the challenges they are facing on track due to the wet condition. In the second lap Racing Point driver, Sergio Pérez's car spun and hit the other side of the track. It was the first retirement of the German GP, but not the last. Again safety car was deployed while many drivers struggle on the wet track, especially while taking the corners.

Ferrari disappointed their fans as during the qualifiers both of their drivers failed to achieve the position they wanted due to technical issues. But during the Sunday's race, Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc also struggled to maintain the grip and during the race, made a contact with Haas driver Romain Grosjean and this incident caused a financial penalty to Leclerc's team.

During the 15th lap, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo had to stop his car due to engine failure and again a virtual safety car was deployed. Soon after that McLaren's Carlos Sainz lost the grip of the tyres and went wide but instead of retirement, he rejoined the race.

Later, many drivers changed their intermediate tyres to soft and that became a nightmare for many. While Max Verstappen's car spun after he changed his intermediate tyres, the 21-year-old Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris went off track and retired from the race. Thanks to the selection of the tyres, which the teams choose during a wet condition.

This race became a nightmare to another team, it was Renault, who first lost the Australian driver then Nico Hülkenberg.

While Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race, another disappointing incident happened when his teammate Pierre Gasly had to retire from the race.

But, Ferrari star driver, Sebastian Vettel, who started 20th, showed the fans he still has so much left to prove his world-class skills and he did it. He slowly one by one took over other drivers and finished the race by achieving second place, while Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat finished third.

However, the leaders of the constructor's championship, Mercedes, celebrated 125years of motorsport and from Toto Wolff to technicians, were wearing 1050's style outfit. But the race did not end the way the Mercedes expected