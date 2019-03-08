Things are not looking too good for R Kelly who recently burst into tears about his finances and all the sexual allegation charges that are brought against him. As per recent reports, the When a Woman's Fed Up singer is reportedly suicidal after his arrest and he believes that he has lost everything.

As earlier reported, the You Are Not Alone songwriter has been the subject of numerous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. After Lifetime aired a documentary, Surviving R Kelly, things took a drastic turn for him. Earlier on Thursday, Kelly gave an interview to CBS This Morning and lashed out at abuse allegations from his former wife.

As per a report by RadarOnline, R Kelly has reportedly failed to pay over $160k in child support and as a result which, he is back behind bars. He was ordered by the court to pay his former wife, Drea Kelly, at least $161,000 but he didn't. A spokesman from the County Sheriff's Office stated that R Kelly will be transferred to jail on Friday.

There are now reports that the I admit singer is in a mental downward spiral and is reportedly "suicidal."

An alleged insider revealed that R Kelly was instructed not to go on television by his lawyers but he ignored their advice. As stated above, Kelly gave a shocking interview to CBS in which he talked about his financial situation and revealed that he'd never been into the bank until just before his arrest on sexual abuse charges.

In the interview, R Kelly also said that he reportedly had $350,000 in the bank but the bank teller told him that it would take another six or seven days to clear this huge sum but during this time, he was arrested and jailed.

The insider revealed to Radar that "we are dealing with a man who believes he lost everything. He's suicidal. I don't know how much more he can or will take."

The obtained documents revealed that R Kelly won't be released until the cash bond is posted in the amount of $161,663. Meanwhile, R Kelly's spokesman revealed that the famous rapper has not worked for a long time and he simply does not have that kind of money.

"He doesn't have a single dollar to his name right now," an insider contended.

Furthermore, R Kelly's girlfriends Savage and Clary also revealed in the interview that they both were in a relationship with the musician. They both added that they loved him and they there not being held against their will

"We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are a family, all together," Clary said.