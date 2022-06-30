R Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison For Sexually Abusing Women, Underage girls And Boys

Grammy-winning singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison as he was found guilty of all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. The sentence was announced by the US District Judge Ann Donnelly after listening to statements from seven victims at Brooklyn federal court.

The court found that the singer sexually abused women, underage girls and boys over the course of decades.

One of the women stated that the singer grew in wickedness as he used his fame and power to coach and groom underage girls for his own sexual gratification.

"With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness. You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification," " said one woman, Angela, according to New York Post.

More to follow