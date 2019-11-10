Nivetha Thomas's decision to interact with her fan followers on social media seems to have ended on an unhappy note. That is because some of the questions during the chat session has left her fuming and angry.

Although majority of the fans made genuine queries about her life, a few couple of her followers asked below-dignity questions. Hence, the actress has put out her disappointment on the same social media platform.

She wrote, "Guys, I appreciate everyone taking time out of your day to have a chat. . Thank you so much ! I had a great time answering some of the fun questions while I avoided questions like 'Marriage when?', 'say one word about..', 'Have boyfriends?', 'Will you marry me?' , 'Virgin?' and a few/more bizarre ones. "

"Please realise that you are talking to a fellow human being and have some respect and dignity :) Again, I really appreciate the time.. thank you guys! Will catch up soon. [sic]" she added.

With the rise in internet usage and social media became a part of people's daily lives, the amount of negativity and abuses have reached to an unexpected level. These days, it has become common for celebrities to get body-shamed, slut-shamed and abused online over one or the other issues. Hence, Nivetha Thomas' incident has neither shocked nor come as a surprise to the people.

However, her fans advise her to ignore such comments and develop thick skin to handle trolls online.

On the professional front, Nivetha Thomas, who made her debut in Tamil with Poraali, is working on Rajinikanth's much-hyped movie Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss.