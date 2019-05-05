Meghan Markle is new to the Royal Family, having married into it only last year. So, she has quite a bit to learn. But it seems that Meghan in her enthusiasm to do just that has rubbed quite a few people the wrong way. The Royal staff for starters, as well as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

But apparently, Meghan took things a little to far when she got into a fight with royal staff after tasting egg in a dish for the Royal Wedding. The Duchess of Sussex was given a scolding by the Queen herself, a royal expert has claimed. Royal author Katie Nicholl explained Meghan Markle had insisted there be a macrobiotic alternative' for some of her Hollywood friends who followed the diet, which derives from Zen Buddhism. Ms. Nicholl told Yahoo's Royal Box: "Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish.'

Supposedly the fight did not sit well with the Queen who took Meghan aside and explained to her how things worked at the Royal Palace and how staff there was supposed to be addressed. Meghan Markle may be finding it hard to adjust at the Palace, or it might be that she has a few unrealistic expectations, now that she is a Duchess. And if anyone can explain to Meghan Markle how things are done in the Royal Palace, it's none other than the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this month. Meghan is on maternity leave and the Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival o the Royal baby.