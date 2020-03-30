As coronavirus spreads across the UK, there is much concern being raised for the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Now a report has emerged that the Queen could be at risk as her senior footman, who serves her food, has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease.

British tabloid The Sun has made a shocking revelation that claims to put Her Majesty at serious risk of contracting Coronavirus, COVID 19. The deadly virus that started spreading from China has killed close to 33,000 people all over the world, including a member of the royal family of Spain.

The report said that the Queen's senior footman, who is tasked the responsibility of walking her favorite dogs and his duty requires him to be in close contact with the British monarch, has been put under isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus, COVID 19.

The footman, who saw the Regent on a daily basis, was responsible for serving Queen Elizabeth II her meals and was in charge of her mails.

Prince Charles, the Queen's son, tested positive for coronavirus, surprisingly his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles has tested negative.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also put himself under self-quarantine after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus poses a grave risk to the 93-year-old Queen and her husband Prince Philip as the virus is found to affect the elderly more as they don't have as strong an immune system, which makes them vulnerable to infectious disease.

Besides that, the elderly like to have conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or kidney disease, which weaken their body's ability to fight infectious disease.

The Queen reportedly moved out of the Buckingham Palace to the Windsor Castle and is said to have reduced her staff.

RIP Princess Maria Teresa: First Royal to die of Coronavirus

Coronavirus took its first victim from a royal family after it was confirmed that Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has died on Thursday (March 26) after contracting coronavirus.

The 86-year-old Spanish princess was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced her death on Facebook: "On this afternoon our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six."