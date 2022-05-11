Queens Mom Murder: Handyman Lover David Bonola Claims Orsolya Gaal Gave Him HIV

Queens mom Orsolya Gaal's killer David Bonola has claimed that she gave him HIV during their two-year affair. Bonola told the prosecutors that she used him and also revealed that he tossed her laptop into the Hudson River as it was full of explicit videos.

He appeared before the court on Tuesday for the murder of Gaal on April 16. If found guilty, the handyman could face 25 years in prison.

Bonola Stabbed Gaal 58 Times

Prosecutors have claimed that Bonola had killed the Queen's mother in her basement as he stabbed her 58 times. Afterward, the killer filled her body inside her son's duffel bag and threw it in a nearby area.

Bonola claimed that he was angry on as he believed Gaal was cheating on him.

"She gave me HIV, she lied to me, she used me. She told me that she loved me. She couldn't be with one person," Bonola revealed as detectives questioned him, according to The New York Post.

'I took her laptop because she had sex videos on the laptop. I threw her laptop in the Hudson River where I used to visit her," he added.

Charges Against Bonola

Bonola is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to Daily Mail.

Bonola asked Gaal why she gave him HIV but she countered him saying she didn't have HIV.

When Bonola visited her home on April 16, she told him that the affair was over and grabbed a knife, ordering him to leave the house but the handyman refused.

'I grabbed the knife and cut her from the neck. She kept fighting and we fell. She was moving and trying to grab me so I stabbed her in the neck to get her to stop attacking me,' Bonola allegedly told police.