A horrific incident took place in Queens, New York where Dineshwar Budhidat,33, fatally stabbed his newly wedded wife Donne Dojoy, 27, also known as Rehanna, at their old apartment, on Friday. The man was found hanging from a tree nearby, New York Post reported. The two got married in July this year.

Before committing suicide, the man texted his wife's sister telling her about the incident. "I killed her. I left her in the apartment and I'm gonna go kill myself", the text read. She then alerted the police about the incident. Though, the reason behind the incident is unknown, new information has emerged regarding the couple's relationship.

The man was enraged at his wife's crush on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. "She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song [with Roshan in it], he would ask her to take it off because he would get jealous", said Rama Ramdhani, who worked at the same lounge where Dojoy was a bartender. On the last day, Dujoy agreed to stop by the couple's old apartment to watch a movie and "chill", said Andel Rodney (29), chef at the lounge where Dujoy worked.

Budhidat was reportedly abusive towards his wife. The man had slapped and strangulated his wife, early in August, just a few days after the couple got married. The man was said to have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in court on November 6, just two days prior to the gruesome murder, said her friend Rodney. "She talked about him abusing her, controlling her, beating her, scaring her, threatening to kill her. She never took it seriously because she loved him."

A similar incident took place last year, in January, in which a 26-year old Guyanese woman, Stacy Singh was found murdered at her New York apartment, while her husband was found hanging from a tree nearby.