Queen Of Tears Episode 4 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 5 Spoilers

Queen Of Tears episode 4 aired on tvN on Sunday (March 17) at 9:10 pm KST. It followed jealous Baek Hyun Woo as he impatiently watched his wife casually treat her school classmate. The chapter also took viewers through the romantic feelings of Baek Hyun Woo. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The fourth episode of this romantic comedy-drama featured the hidden love between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In. It was difficult for the male lead to delete the message sent by his sister to his wife. Hyun Woo did not want his wife to know he was planning to divorce her. When Hae In was taking a bath, her husband secretly entered the room and erased the message sent by her sister-in-law.

It took some time for Hyun Woo to unlock Hae In's phone. He tried all possible numbers and never thought it could be due to their unborn baby. Through the flashback scenes, the drama features the excitement of Hyun Woo and Hae In when they hear that a baby is on their way. The viewers will know more about this scene in the upcoming episodes.

The Love Triangle

Although Hyun Woo claimed he was desperately waiting for Hae In to die, he felt uncomfortable watching her freely interact with Yoon Eun Sung. He does several hilarious things to divert their attention. Eun Sung also plays along to make Hyun Woo jealous. He continued teasing the male lead in many ways. Eun Sung never missed any opportunity to make Hyun Woo feel uncomfortable.

Queen Of Tears episode 4 also hinted that Eun Sung returned to South Korea with big plans. He wanted to destroy the Queen's group. Hyun Woo was the only one who felt Eun Sung had some hidden agenda. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama are curious to know if the male lead will help his in-laws.

Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In Romance

Although Hae In never expressed her feelings to Hyun Woo, she missed the good times together. So when her father-in-law needed help with the election campaign, she stepped in. Although her visit to Yongduri made her in-laws happy, her husband did not like it.

Hyun Woo rushed to the hometown when he heard about his wife's surprise trip. He looked everywhere and became worried. It took several hours for him to reunite with his wife. The male lead furiously confronted his wife when he saw her wandering in an unknown place. Hae In struggled to hold back tears when she saw her husband furiously walking away. She confessed to him about getting lost. After hearing everything, he embraced her into his arms.

Queen Of Tears episode 5

The preview for this week shows Hae In and Hyun Woo getting closer to one another as they spend time together in Yongduri. Will they become the power couple of Queen's family?