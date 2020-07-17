Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, wedded her Italian fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday in Windsor. The ceremony which was attended by her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was a small affair with precautions taken to make it COVID-19 secure, and was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor."

COVID-19 Delays Original Plans

The couple had originally planned to get married at the chapel in St James Palace, in London, in May. However, they were forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus lockdown. Princess Beatrice became engaged to the Italian property tycoon in September last year.

The statement added, "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines." Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4, with a limit of 30 guests who must all maintain social distancing.

A Private Affair

The Friday morning wedding held close to the castle, was also attended by her parents, who still live at the lodge. The Queen and her consort, Prince Philip, have been isolating at Windsor since March and the ceremony is believed to be the first time they have attended a family gathering since lockdown began, the BBC said.

With their families long acquainted, Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at her younger sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)