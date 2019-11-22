Queen Elizabeth just sacked her own son, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew for his contacts with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, who killed himself by hanging at his prison cell and proved that she will not let anything, or anyone, damage the monarchy in any way or the other.

Royal sources say that the Queen is not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional outbursts and has sent a stern warning to the couple to not step out of line or the consequences would be damning. The Queen has acted quickly and decisively. She's back in control. This scandal with Andrew and Epstein was threatening the crown and she wasn't prepared to let personal feelings stand in the way of protecting the institution.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Been Warned

The royal source further stated that a warning has been sent to Harry and Meghan to not repeat their behaviour. "This is a warning to any of the younger royals, particularly Meghan and Harry, that she won't tolerate them stepping out of line.,' and added that the Queen is unhappy with their documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey'.

"She was not happy with the TV interview they did and them generally doing their own thing. The house of York has a history of doing its own thing, and look where that has got them. The Sussexes need to take heed, keep their heads down, do a programme of British engagements up and down the country and most of all do as they're told," summed up the source to The Sun.

Coming Back To Prince Andrew

The Queen summoned Prince Andrew and stripped him down from all Royal duties over worsening headlines about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew had visited the deceased even after he was released from prison on bail. However, Andrew has strongly denied any wrongdoing with Epstein and also stated that he would cooperate with the police if they contact him for any investigation related to Epstein.