Just hours after news surfaced that Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, concerns about Queen Elizabeth II's health made the rounds. According to sources, the monarch remains in good health after her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Wednesday.

Charles' diagnosis comes just days after the queen took significant measures to distance herself after a royal aide tested positive. The queen moved to Windsor Castle last week.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House announced. It added that the Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative to Covid-19.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen's diary," the statement said at the time. "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

The royal family's statement also shared a number of cancellations, including the family's annual Maundy service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 and three garden parties scheduled to be hosted by the queen in May.

Meanwhile, a royal source said that Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, which means that the queen is safe.