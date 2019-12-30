Queen Elizabeth II was in good spirits and looked vibrant in a yellow ensemble during church service in Sandringham on Sunday morning, accompanied by Prince Charles. The Duke of Wales was recently surrounded by false rumours of dying due to a heart condition.

On the cover of Globe's Jan. 6 issue, Prince Charles seemingly looked weak. A close-up photo of the future king with swollen hands and feet was also shown. A source said that the first in line to the British throne is no longer in the best of health because of which the Queen has decided to give the crown to Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

"Her Majesty wants to ensure the future of the monarchy in these troubled times. Elizabeth, who has been diagnosed with a fatal heart condition of her own, knows she may not survive until summer, too," the source said, adding that the Queen is worried that the monarchy will be destabilized if her death will be followed by Prince Charles'.

However, these shocking claims are completely false.

On Sunday, both the Queen and Prince Charles were seen in good health. The Queen donned a lemon hat with a black rim and feathers, matching it with an eye-catching coat in the same shade. She was also accompanied by Princess Anne, 69, as well as her husband Sir Tim Lawrence, 64, a retired Royal Navy officer, and Prince Edward, 55, and 16-year-old Lady Louise Windsor.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Prince Charles walking towards the church along with other royal family members. Some photos show him waving and smiling.

Before Christmas, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, 98, was rushed to the hospital to seek treatment for a pre-existing condition. He was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve and is still believed to be at Sandringham but did not attend church.