British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in isolation at Downing Street. He revealed in a video that he'll still be in charge of the country and handle the pandemic that Britain is facing. Johnson met Queen Elizabeth 16 days ago on March 11, and questions are now being asked if the Queen might be at risk of infection. Just a few days ago, her son Prince Charles tested positive.

Queen remains in good health, says Buckingham Palace spokesman

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the 93-year-old monarch is following all appropriate advice with regard to her health and well-being and is safe and healthy. ''Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.''

After Johnson and the Queen met on March 11, their following appointment was held on March 18, and the duo held a telephonic conversation instead after positive cases spiked sharply in Britain. Pictures of Johnson and the Queen speaking on the phone from Downing Street and Windsor Castle respectively were released.

Buckingham Palace declined to say whether the Queen has been tested for Covid-19, as Prince Charles met her privately on March 12 and Johnson on March 11.

The Queen thanked frontline NHS workers in a tribute

The Queen took to Instagram on March 26 thanking all NHS frontline workers for risking their lives while saving thousands of Covid-19 victims. ''The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children, show their support for all those working on the frontline. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services - Her Majesty The Queen.'' She shared pictures of her meeting and greeting NHS workers.

Coronavirus death toll in the UK

The coronavirus pandemic is haunting the United Kingdom as 14,579 cases have been confirmed positive and 759 people have lost their lives as on March 27. The government has ordered a lockdown and only essential services are available. In Europe, Italy and Spain have been hit hard with 8,215 cases and 4,858 cases respectively.