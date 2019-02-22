Queen Elizabeth II recently made a huge announcement regarding her staff at the Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, it was confirmed that a former bookies public relations executive will join Her Majesty's royal staff. Donal McCabe, who works at the betting firm Ladbrokes Coral, has been named as the Queen's new communications secretary. He will officially start work at the palace next month.

"Mr. Donal McCabe has been appointed as communications secretary to the Queen. Mr. McCabe was formerly director of corporate communications at Ladbrokes Coral plc where he oversaw communications for corporate, internal, and governmental affairs," the statement read.

McCabe will take over the position that was previously given to Sally Osman. She left the post in 2018.

In related news, Her Majesty also made headlines today after the one thing that she dislikes about Prince Harry was revealed. In the biography "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love," author Katie Nicholl revealed that Her Majesty disliked the beard that Prince Harry grew while in the military.

"The rest of the family liked it and were taking the mickey, especially his cousin Zara who dubbed him Prince Hairy. But the Queen soon let her displeasure be known... She doesn't mind royal men growing beards when they are away in armed forces or out in the wild like Harry was in the Antarctic, but she expects them to be clean-shaven when they got," a source said.

But unfortunately for the monarch, her dislike of Prince Harry's beard has fallen on deaf ears. The Duke of Sussex continues to sport his facial hair at the moment. In fact, he only trimmed it a bit when he tied the knot with Meghan Markle on May 19.

Prior to his wedding day, there were some rumors suggesting that Prince Harry would get rid of his beard because a royal wedding is regarded as a very formal occasion. But when he arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he still had his beard.

