Meghan Markle seems to have an uphill battle when it comes to pleasing her in-laws, especially when they are the Royal Family.

Apparently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been banned by the Queen from wearing an array of jewellery worn by the late Princess Diana as an alleged row between the two escalates.

According to The Sun, a royal insider said the Queen has been "less than impressed" with Meghan's behaviour. But in a cruel twist, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will be allowed to continue to wear the iconic jewellery. The decision is said to have left Prince Harry devastated, sparking further tensions between the royals.

An insider said: "This is a surprising situation that has been going on behind the scenes over the past few months and has caused tension and upset, especially for Harry."

"It is at the discretion of the Queen and trusted advisers which items in the Royal Collection she chooses to loan out and to whom."

"Aspects of Meghan's behaviour, including before the Royal Wedding, caused resentment with forces within Buckingham Palace."

"To be perfectly honest, the Queen herself was not impressed with some of Meghan's demands, especially as a new member of the family."

The senior source told The Sun that the Queen likes Meghan personally but her concerns were more about "the hierarchy."

Well we have to say that Meghan needs to keep her head down and not rub people the wrong way, which she has been doing a lot lately. Whether it actually is her fault or not doesn't seem to be the issue as more and more people are speaking up against her behavior.

One person could be disregarded, but a whole plethora of people, now the Queen included could not be misinterpreting Meghan's behavior. As a new Royal Meghan needs to be diligent about her behavior and ingratiate herself to the Queen not antagonise her.