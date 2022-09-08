Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision; Prince Charles, Immediate Family Members DESPERATELY Rush To Balmoral To Be With 96-Year-Old Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II is placed under medical supervision as medics became concerned about her health, according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen is at Balmoral and remains comfortable, said the Palace.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have left for Balmoral to be with the queen. They boarded a chopper from Dumfries House in Scotland.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," said the Palace in its statement.

It is very unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this - it is usually unwilling to provide a commentary on the 96-year-old monarch's medical matters, which are seen as private, according to BBC.

Queen Cancelled Privy Council Meeting

On Wednesday, Queen was scheduled for her Privy Council meeting but she postponed it after doctors suggested her to rest.

On Tuesday, before appointing the new prime minister, Liz Truss, the Queen met outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson.

Queen Might Have Had A Fall

Rumors are rife that the queen might have had a fall. Although she was pictured on her foot on Tuesday while appointing Liz Truss but the cancellation of the Privy Council meeting sparks concerns.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," said Truss.

No guard changing ceremony will be held in Buckingham Palace today, according to a board placed outside the palace. A small crowd is also gathered outside Buckingham Palace, although, the queen is at Balmoral Castle.

Who Is The Queen's Doctor?

Professor Sir Huw Thomas is the head physician to the queen and he was posted to this position in 2014.

He was knighted last year - likely a sign of the Queen's gratefulness for all his work. "It's been a busy couple of years in this role, so I feel very grateful to have been recognized for my service to date," said Thomas.

