Queen Elizabeth Health: UK Monarch's Hospitalization Not Linked to Covid-19

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night in hospital for preliminary medical checks but returned to Windsor Castle on October 21 where she was in good spirits.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch travelled by car to the King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, about 19 miles (32km) from Windsor, reported BBC. She was seen by specialists at the hospital and the overnight stay was said to be for practical reasons. The Queen returned at lunchtime on Thursday and her ailment was not related to Covid-19.

Queen was Taken to Hospital for Some Preliminary Investigations

In a statement on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

On Wednesday, the Queen cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland as doctors instructed the monarch to take rest and advised to miss the trip. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.

According to Britain's domestic Press Association news agency, the trip to hospital was kept a secret as it was expected to be a short stay. Another reason for not making a hype of the trip was to protect the Queen's privacy. However, the Palace issued a statement on Thursday evening after The Sun newspaper broke the news. According to media reports, the Queen's team of royal physicians are undertaking taking a "cautious approach".

Queen Spent a Night in Hospital for the First Time in Years

It is the first time the monarch has stayed in hospital since 2013. The Queen was taken to the King Edward VII's Hospital in March 2013 after symptoms of gastroenteritis led her to cancel a visit to Rome. The exclusive clinic, is known for treating the royal family. The Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, received treatment for a pre-existing heart condition at the hospital earlier this year.

The news of Queen's hospital trip comes days after she was seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time, when she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

The head of state, was photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.