Queen Elizabeth II has a surprising habit when it comes to her makeup.

Queen Elizabeth II was caught on several occasions touching up her lipstick in public, and photos of Her Majesty doing this during different events she attended were shared on Instagram.

"So incredible charming!!! The Queen has been spotted on more than one occasion touching up her lipstick in public," the caption read.

It turns out that Queen Elizabeth II has been doing this for years. One snap featured a younger monarch applying lipstick.

Some netizens were impressed because Queen Elizabeth II did it without using a mirror. Another netizen found the snap "sweet."

Meanwhile, other throwback photos showed another habit that Queen Elizabeth II loves to do – biting nails! In the four snaps posted on Instagram, the monarch can be seen biting her nails.

Although others found the photo a surprise, many were impressed because it only showed that the monarch is just like other people.

"Humanizing shots of a real lady!" one netizen commented.

"They are completely like us because they are just normal human," a different user wrote.

In related news, there were claims that Queen Elizabeth II has already approved of Prince William taking over the throne after her. The monarch reportedly preferred her grandson over her son Prince Charles as the next king.

However, one should take those reports with a grain of salt as there's no way the Duke of Cambridge will become king before the Prince of Wales even if the poll suggests that they like Prince William more. Also, Queen Elizabeth II has no power to choose who her heir will be.

Also, at the moment, only Prince Charles is the most qualified member of the royal family to take over the monarchy. He has been the heir apparent since he was 4 and has been trained to take over the throne all his life.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Chelsea Flower Show. Her Majesty will support Kate Middleton whose garden will be unveiled on the first day of the annual flower show. It will be a big moment for the duchess and other members of the royal family are expected to be there too, to accompany Her Majesty.

