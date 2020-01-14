Queen Elizabeth II has released a statement following a royal summit at Sandringham House and referred to Harry and Meghan by their first names and not with their titles as 'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.' This is a drastic break from tradition as the Queen has always mentioned her family members with their titles.

Harry and Meghan stripped of Royal titles?

As soon as the statement went viral all over Twitter, royal fans speculated that the Queen has stripped them of their royal titles and positions and is no longer interested in having them near Buckingham Palace. A Twitter user commented, ''I do think it was very striking, particularly in a statement from the Queen,'' while another commented, ''Interesting the Queen refers to 'Harry and Meghan' not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Are they having to give up their titles? This would be an indication they are...''

Twitter is divided between fans who support the Queen's move, and others who find her decision to be harsh. However, a user lamented that Harry and Meghan deserve this kind of treatment for giving Buckingham Palace what they see a bad name for close to two years with their actions. ''Is there anything in that The Queen refers to Harry and Meghan without any titles? Hope so, because they don't deserve them.''

Here is the statement from Queen Elizabeth regarding Harry and Meghan

''My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.''

The statement further read, ''Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.''