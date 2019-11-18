Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' raised a lot of eyebrows around the world for their direct attack against the British media and that made quite a lot of people uncomfortable.

Though the couple poured their heart out saying they aren't being treated in the right way by the press, the entire episode ended up being so controversial, that many British MP's condemned the media for their mistreatment and many other celebrities and news personalities either too a stand for them or against them.

All of this has not gone down well with Queen Elizabeth and she is reportedly disappointed and unhappy with the couple for their confrontational approach in dealing with the media. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer took to Twitter saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received any support from the Buckingham Palace and are left to fend for themselves in terms of media scrutiny.

''There has been no support from within the Royal Family, as far as I can tell, for Harry and Meghan's confrontational approach to the media. They are out on a limb on that. The Queen, Charles and Camilla, and the Cambridges don't think it a good idea and there have been words,'' tweeted Richard Palmer.

Richard further confirmed that Queen Elizabeth is disappointed with Harry and Meghan's behaviour and is now worried about their emotional well being. ''They've all had their ups and downs with the media but the Queen is disappointed how it's all turned out in the first 18 months of the Sussexes' marriage. Like others in the family, she is concerned about their emotional wellbeing and she sees them regularly.''

Also, amidst of the hullabaloo on their unfair media criticism, Meghan Markle had secretly invited Hillary Clinton to her Windsor Castle and the two met a few days ago at the Forgmore Cottage. The two revealed ''they are mutual fangirls'' and spent considerable amount of time discussing about women empowerment.

Hillary also got the opportunity to spend some time with little Archie and she remembered her grandchild Jasper, who is 4-months-old and spoke about his cute behaviour to Meghan Markle. Overall, it was a wonderful bonding of the two most powerful women in the world.