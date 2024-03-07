Queen Of Divorce Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Queen Of Divorce episode 12 will air on JTBC on Thursday (March 7) at 8:50 pm KST. It stars Lee Ji Ah and Kang Ki Young. Screenwriter Jeong Hee Seon wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Park Jin Seok helmed the directorial role in the K-drama. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV and stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

The legal drama will focus on the life of a woman named Sara Kim. She lost everything overnight and ended up in prison after her husband, No Yul Sung, betrayed her. Yul Sung belongs to a family behind the top law firm in Korea. To take revenge on her husband, the female protagonist becomes the divorce problem solver in the country. She will team up with an eccentric lawyer named Dong Ki Joon.

Queen of Divorce features Ji Ah as Sara Kim, Ki Young as Dong Ki Joon, and Oh Min Seok as Yul Sung. The mini-series will focus on a team-up between Sara Kim and Ki Joon as they work together to bring justice to bad spouses. It will focus on the rivalry between Yul Sung and his ex-wife.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The legal drama will air its last episode on JTBC on Thursday (March 7) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Of Divorce Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Queen Of Divorce casts opened up about their characters in the JTBC legal drama. According to Ji Ah, the viewers can look forward to the different approaches of Sara Kim toward her ex-husband Yul Sung, and her business partner Ki Joon. The actress said she tried to portray the differences in the mini-series.

"Through the relationship between Sara Kim and No Yul Sung, I experienced emotions I had never felt before. While acting with Lee Ji Ah, I contributed ideas. Thanks to her respect and consideration for other people's opinions, we achieved good chemistry and comfortable teamwork during filming," cast member Min Seok shared.

Supporting Casts

Kim Sun Young will portray Song Jang Mi, the CEO of the divorce settlement company Solution. Na Young Hee will play Chairman Cha, Seo Hye Won will appear as Kang Bom, and Lee Tae Gu will feature Kwon Dae Gi in the mini-series. Kim Si Hyeon, Na Young Hee, Kang Ae Sim, Jeong Min Jun, and Lee Seo An will also appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.