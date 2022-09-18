Queen Elizabeth II Died 'Months Ago'; Conspiracy Theorists Claim She Was Replaced By a Hologram in Public

Wild claims have emerged suggesting that the Queen Elizabeth II died months ago and she was replaced by a hologram in public, according to conspiracy theorists. Queen was pictured with newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss just two days before her death. But believers from the radical QAnon movement also claimed that Truss was photographed shaking hands with merely a hologram of the Queen.

Some weird QAnon believers also made crazy claims that former queen didn't die of natural death. She was murdered as part of a wider plan, according to conspiracy theorists.

The QAnon movement is an online community largely based in the US and have right wing fanatics.

Queen Died 'Months Before'

The timing of the announcement of the 96-year-old's passing has also been held as too cryptic to be a coincidence as September 8, 2022 apparently marks 1,776 days since QAnon first emerged, according to Daily Star.

Obviously 1776 is pivotal to the conspiracy spouting movement as it was the year the United States gained independence from the British crown, reported the British outlet.

Theorists Also Claimed That The Queen Was Murdered

Elizabeth II could have also been killed as part of a plan that was ongoing for years, according to QAnon enthusiasts The Patriot Voice, a.k.a. John Sabal and his wife, Amy.

Truss Was Photographed Shaking Hands With Merely a Hologram of The Queen

The Patriot Voice told their 64,000 Telegram followers that the Queen's death happened exactly 1,776 days after the first "Q drop" on the message board site 4chan from a mysterious figure known as 'Q.' in October 2017, reported Star.

"The Queen died EXACTLY 1776 days after the first Q drop. Say what you want...I do NOT believe in coincidences. The scope of this operation is FAR more complex than we can even begin to imagine," wrote the Patriot Voice.

Reports have also suggested that QAnon followers are the haters of the queen, they never liked her.

