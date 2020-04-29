The whole world has ended up working from home due to the novel Coronavirus and most of us seem to be not much bothered to know if it's a Monday or Thursday as every day looks like a Sunday. Pyjamas or comfy clothes have already become a standard attire even for official meetings as no one really bothers about it now.

But that's not the case when we have to present ourselves before a television show as the standard outfit would be a suit or formals. However, a reporter, who is working from home, has now become the butt of all jokes following his appearance on a live television show, all thanks to his attire.

Will Reeve, a reporter at ABC was talking about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to people in a Florida retirement village during the Good Morning America show on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

When he started his presentation, everything went well, thanks to the graphics at the bottom of the television screen that covered up some part of Reeve's screen. But towards the end, when smaller graphics started appearing on screen, things were no more normal as it gave a glimpse of his own leg clearly revealed that Reeve was not wearing pants during the show.

However, Reeve, who was ignorant about his sartorial error, did not realize that his bare legs were visible for the entire world despite the 27-year-old took the effort of dressing up in a grey suit jacket and blue shirt, without pants.

Immediately, many netizens, who spotted this goof-up started sharing Reeve's screenshot making him go viral on social media. The reporter, son of American actor Christopher Reeve, soon came forward sharing the screenshot with the caption: "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible" on his Twitter handle.

"When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh (sic)," he added while sharing his official statement on the incident on Twitter.

'Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are more welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.

Nevertheless, Will defended himself by claiming that he was wearing shorts and not just in his boxer briefs. "Those are shorts I promise," reads one of his tweets.

When a reporter 'flashed' her husband's privates during TV show

Recently, a woman TV reporter too had an oops moment when she accidentally flashed her partner's privates for the entire world while recording a video tutorial from her bathroom on how to take care of one's hair during the quarantine period. The California-based reporter Melinda Meza, a journalist at KCRA, was, however, totally unaware that she is capturing the video of her husband Mike de Lambert, who is apparently seen in a reflection in the background taking shower.