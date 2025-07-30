Qin Haiyang Arrives in Singapore to Prepare for World Aquatics Championships

Singapore, July 23, 2025 Chinese swimming star Qin Haiyang has arrived in Singapore to compete in the upcoming 2025 World Aquatics Championships, set to take place later this week. Following his standout performance at last year's championships, Qin's return to the global stage is drawing significant attention.

Widely regarded as a leading figure in Chinese swimming, Qin has demonstrated exceptional strength in breaststroke events, earning multiple gold medals at major international competitions. He currently holds the world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke and is often referred to as the "King of Breaststroke." At this year's championships, he will compete in his signature events the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke with his sights firmly set on gold.

Qin appeared energetic and confident upon arrival at Changi Airport, suggesting that both he and his team are well-prepared and ready to give their best in representing China on the world stage.

According to the event organizers, the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be held from July 24 to 30 at the Singapore National Aquatic Centre. The competition has attracted athletes from over 100 countries and regions and serves not only as a key lead-up to the Olympic Games but also as one of the most anticipated events on the global aquatics calendar.

The Chinese national team has dispatched a strong contingent of athletes to this year's championships, with Qin Haiyang playing a central role in the quest for medals. Supporters across social media have rallied behind him, posting messages such as, "Looking forward to more brilliance from Haiyang bring home the gold!" and "Go King of Breaststroke!"

Qin Haiyang's performance is highly anticipated, and fans are hopeful he will once again make waves and bring glory to Chinese swimming on the international stage.