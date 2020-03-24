Qiagen NV stated that it has begun the shipping of the diagnostic tests for the coronavirus or COVID-19 to the US, on Tuesday.

This comes under a new policy laid out by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of coronavirus diagnostic tests, developed by laboratories and commercial manufacturers during a public health emergency. The company intends to submit an application for the related Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA this week, Qiagen said.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir in the world as the number of cases infected has crossed 380,000 whereas the number of deaths has gone over 16,000 globally. The outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread worldwide and its new epicentre is Europe.

