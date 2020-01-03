Iran's Qasem Soleimani Is Guiding Iraqi Forces in Fight Against ISIS. This was an NBC News headline in March 2015 when the battle for Tirkit was in full swing. Soleimani, who was killed at Baghdad airport in a drone attack on Friday, was effectively the last line of defence against the brutal terror outfit Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis).

The US might have settled scores with Iran after the Baghdad embassy attack by killing him, but in his death the region has lost a major bulwark against the most dreaded terror organisation the world has probably ever seen. In many western media accounts through the mid-years of the last decade, Soleimani had come across as an unlikely but effective ally of the West in the fight against the Isis.

The US, however, had always seen him as its bete noir as he was thought to have marshalled global support for foes like Hezbollah, the Islamic Jehad and the Houthis. One western analyst had even said in 2015 that taking the help of Soleimani in the fight against Isis was suicidal as his hands are awash with US blood.

"As Iraqi forces attempt to root ISIS out of Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, a general known for his military might and political prowess has stepped out of the shadows to shepherd the fight," NBC wrote about Soleimani.

Months before this, Britain's Guardian newspaper had heralded the emergence of Soleimani as the leader of the pushback against the Isis. 'Qassem Suleimani: can this man bring about the downfall of Isis?' -- This was the title of an article the paper carried in December 2014.

June 2014 was the catastrophic month for Iraq as its cities fell one after the other to the marauding forces of the Sunni Islamist terror outfit Isis. Soleimani emerged as an unlikely hero when cities like Mosul, Tikrit and Kirkuk fell in a span of 48 hours starting 10 June.

"Within hours of Isis taking Mosul, Suleimani had arrived in Baghdad ... From there he has co-ordinated the defence of Baghdad, mobilised Shia militias and rallied his numerous proxies throughout the national legislature," the Guardian article says.

The retaking of Tikrit in 2015 marked the beginning of the decline of the power of Isis in the region. The mammoth operation to oust Isis from Saddam Hussein's birth place was marshalled by none other than Soleimani.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Soleimani was the architect of the resistance against the Isis in the Iraqi city of Amirli. The paper said Amerli was the first town to successfully withstand an Isis invasion and that the Quds Force operatives under Soleimani's command led the fight here.

Persuading Putin to intervene in Syria

Soleimani was also instrumental in harnessing Russian support for Bashar al Assad in his fight against the rebels, mainly the Isis. He visited Moscow and convinced the Russians to join forces with Assad to quell the Isis challenge. One of the anecdotes of the time was that Vladimir Putin set a condition before supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei if he wanted Russian intervention in Syria. "Okay we will intervene. Send Qassem Soleimani [to Moscow]" Putin reportedly said.

Overall, it's true that Soleimani was driven by the commitment to the regional interests of Iran. He carried out the supreme leader's command to safeguard Shiite interests in the region stretching from Bahrain to Syria and from Iraq to Lebanon. The rise of Isis, the Sunni Islamist terror oufit, was a big threat to Iran and the Shiites in the region. The world was stunned when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's terror machine controlled vast swathes of land in Iraq and Syria in the early years of the decade and unleashed bone-chilling crimes against humanity. Major world and regional powers took a stand against the Isis but perhaps Soleimani's was perhaps the most effective sword against Isis, the century's scourge.

Ryan Crocker, former US ambassador to Iraq, threw light on the ideological side of Soleimani when he wrote: "He attends mosque periodically. Religion doesn't drive him. Nationalism drives him, and the love of the fight."

