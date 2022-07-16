PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming: How to Watch Singapore Open Women's Badminton Final Online

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open 2022 with a commanding win over Japan's Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday. Sindhu handed world number 38 Kawakami a 21-15 21-7 defeat. She will now be aiming for her third title this season when she takes on China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final in Singapore on Sunday.

However, it won't be an easy match for the world number seven Sindhu. Zhi Yi herself looked quite impressive as she locked horns with Aya Ohori in her semi-final. The match turned out to be a convincing victory for the Chinese, winning 2-0 (21-14, 21-14). Here's all you need to know as far as the coverage of the match.

Big-Ticket Match

The Singapore Open 500 Women's Final is going to be a blockbuster, irrespective of who will have the last laugh. Although Zhi Yi is currently world number 11 and Sindhu is in the best of her form, Sunday's final is going to be a tough one for the double Olympic medalist.

However, Sindhu has so far looked confident in this tournament. She took a little over 30 minutes to beat Kawakami 21-15, 21-7. Moreover, claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, which will add to her confidence. Moreover, she also won a bronze at the Asian Championships this year.

However, it needs to be noted that Zhi Yi is the Asian champion and is considered one of the fastest rising young shuttlers in the world. She didn't have as much experience when she first met Sindhu, but she has changed dramatically over the course of this tour.

Zhi Yi is also seen by many as the favorite in the final because she is the reigning Asian champion. There isn't much to say about who is superior to the other since she and Sindhu have only faced off once.

Head-to-Head

If Sindhu wins against Zhi Yi in the championship match, she would also represent India at the Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu and Zhi Yi have previously faced each other at the All England Badminton Championship. The Indian defeated the Chinese with a resounding victory, taking the match 21-18 and 21-13. In fact, it was also the first and only time that Sindhu and Wang had squared-off against one another on the badminton court.

When and Where

The Singapore Open women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on July 17, Sunday.

The match will start at 10:30 am IST and 1 pm local time.

How to Watch

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will be aired live on Sports 18 and HD channels in India.

Live Streaming

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open broadcast will be available online on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.