PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Singles Badminton Match in US, UK and India

Following a successful day for India in shooting, all eyes will now be on the badminton players, particularly Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu. The Indian shooters will also aim to maintain their momentum as they seek to qualify for the medal round on July 31, Wednesday. However, Sindhu will be in focus on Wednesday given her past Olympic performances.

PV Sindhu is striving for a third consecutive Olympic medal and will look to maintain her momentum as she competes against Kuuba Kristin on Wednesday. She will kick off the badminton events for her team on Day 5. Here's all you need to know about the Sindhu vs Kuuba Kristin match

All Eyes on Sindhu

Two-time Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu began her 2024 campaign with a decisive straight-games win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in their women's singles group stage match on Sunday, July 28.

The disparity in skill between the players was clear, as Sindhu, aiming for her third Olympic medal, defeated her lower-ranked opponent 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes during the Group M match.

The 10th-seeded Indian, who earned a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo, will face World No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.

To advance to the round of 16, Sindhu must top her group, where she might encounter He Bingjiao from the People's Republic of China, a Youth Olympics champion. Sindhu previously defeated He Bingjiao to win her bronze medal in Tokyo.

There's also a possibility of facing reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the quarter-finals.

The top-seeded women's singles player at Paris 2024 is An Se-young from the Republic of Korea, who is the current world champion and is in Group A. Chen Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion, is seeded second in Group P, while Tai Tzu-ying, who won silver in Tokyo 2020, is seeded third in Group E.

Carolina Marin, a three-time world champion, is seeded fourth in Group L, and Akane Yamaguchi, a favorite in Group C, rounds out the top five.

When and Where

The Group M match between PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 31, Wednesday at the La Chapelle Arena. The match will begin at 9: 20am (local time), 3:50 am ET, 8:20 am BST and at 12: 50pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba women's singles badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba women's singles badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba women's singles badminton match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba women's singles badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.