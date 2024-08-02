PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Round of 16 Badminton Match in US, UK and India

PV Sindhu is gearing up for her toughest challenge yet at the Paris Olympics as the Indian shuttler faces a formidable Chinese opponent, He Bingjiao, in the women's singles round of 16 on Thursday, August 1. Sindhu booked her clash against Bing Jiao by excelling in the group stage.

The two-time Olympic medalist dominated Maldivian shuttler Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq with a score of 21-9, 21-6 to kick off her Paris Olympics campaign. She then comfortably defeated Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second group-stage match, securing her place in the round of 16. Here's everything you need to know before the Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao match.

Big Match for Sindhu

Sindhu was expecting a showdown with He Bing Jiao even before it was confirmed, indicating that she is mentally ready to challenge the Chinese player.

"I'm very happy. It was important for me to top the group. I would be playing against He Bing Jiao mostly. I hope I take this confidence and go forward. It's not going to be easy, especially in the next coming rounds, so I have to be prepared and be 100%," Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI after her win over Kuuba.

On the other hand, Bing Jiao began her Paris campaign by dominating Keisha Fatimah Azzahra with a score of 21-8, 21-7. In her second group-stage match, she faced a tougher challenge against Great Britain's Kirsty Gilmour but ultimately prevailed with a 24-22, 21-8 victory.

PV Sindhu is seeded tenth at the Paris Olympics, while He Bing Jiao holds the sixth seed. In the world rankings, Sindhu is positioned at 13th, whereas Bing Jiao is ranked ninth.

When and Where

The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Round of 16 badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Thursday, August 1, at the La Chapelle Arena. The match will begin at 6:30pm (local time), pm ET, 5:30pm BST and at 10pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Round of 16 badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Round of 16 badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Round of 16 badminton match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Round of 16 badminton match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.