Putin Tried to Detonate Nuke Bomb, Kremlin Goons Sabotaged Plan: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to detonate a nuke bomb but he was sabotaged by Kremlin goons, according to an insider. It's believed that two missile tests were ordered by the strongman earlier this month, but none of them took place.

After this, an insider speculated that the bombs could not be detonated due to internal sabotage or technical difficulties.

If the bomb could not be detonated due to internal sabotage, it would be a severe blow to Putin. In recent days, there have been a series of NOTAM (notice to air missions) messages and Russian navigation warnings indicating tests or live firing drills, according to Daily Star.

Kremlin Goons Sabotaged Putin's Plan

These drills were believed to be taking place in the Barents Sea near the border with Norway. It's the same region where a few weeks before, Russia's nuclear submarine Belgorod, which is armed with Poseidon torpedo that can drown cities by triggering tsunamis, was spotted.

Experts have also pointed out that Putin's decision of using tactical nuclear weapons will face resistance.

"I don't know how effective the resistance will be but I will indicate [that] nuclear tests were supposed to be held over the past two weeks â€“ one in the Barents sea, underwater, and the second underground, in Arkhangelsk region. Both times the tests were not held," said Valery Solovey, an expert on the president, his inner circle and former professor at Moscow's Institute of International Relations.

Both Tests Ordered By Putin Were Disrupted

Solovey highlighted that the reason is that before the launch, or more accurately, before the use of tactical nuclear weapons, it is necessary to make sure these weapons are fully operable. "They had to be tested."

He stressed that both tests ordered by Putin were disrupted and Russia's strongman also received reports that there was an emergency situation that it didn't work out" - implying technical failings.

Pointing out that if anything goes wrong with the test once is an incident and twice it could be a coincidence, Solovey underlined that if the third time tests end the same way, with nothing, [it will look like] sabotage ... not fulfilling ... the orders of the chief commander.

