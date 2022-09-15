Putin Suffers 'ASSASSINATION Attempt'; His Limousine Is Attacked With A Bomb, Bodyguards VANISHED From Scene

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered another assassination attempt, according to Kremlin insiders. His limousine was attacked with a bomb, claimed General SVR which has links to the Kremlin insiders. Putin's car was hit by a loud bang on its left front wheel that was followed by heavy smoke.

Putin remained unharmed in the incident and his limo was driven to safety, according to the General SVR Telegram channel. At the time of the incident, Putin's bodyguard's had vanished from the area. Officials believe that the enemy had received clear inputs about Putin's movements.

Putin Traveled Back In Decoy Motorcade

Due to security fears, Russia's strongman traveled back to his place in a decoy motorcade. Putin's car was the third in the backup convoy, which was made up of five armored cars.

Putin Was On The Way To His Residence

The time and the date of the incident have not been released. But it's being claimed that at the time of the blast, Putin was on his way to the residence when his first escort car was blocked by a vehicle.

Putin's First Escort Car Was Blocked By Ambulance

"On the way to the residence, a few kilometers away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," said General SVR, according to The Sun.

Bang Sound Was Heard from The Left wheel Of Limousine

Afterward, a bang sound was heard from the left wheel of the car and heavy smoke was also seen, according to the channel. But despite the sudden incident, his vehicle didn't stop and made its way to the residence.

Heavy Smoke Was Also Seen

Claims made by the General SVR could not be verified from the other sources so far. Putin is not harmed in the incident, which has led to multiple arrests in his security service. His security head has been suspended while other members are in custody. Only members of the presidential security service were aware of Putin's movement.

Three Members of Presidential Security Service Disappeared

"A narrow circle of people knew about the movement of the president in this cortege, and all of them were from the presidential security service. After the incident, three of them disappeared," claimed General SVR, according to Daily Mail.

These people were in the first car of the motorcade that was blocked by the ambulance.

