Putin Suffered Health Scare After Iran Visit Last Week; Medics Rushed To His Bedside Late Night

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered a severe health scare following his Iran visit last week, according to a report. Medics rushed to his bedside late at night to treat him.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, Putin suffered from 'severe nausea', according to the Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to have links with Kremlin insiders.

Putin Suffered From 'Severe Nausea'

The report claims that now there are possibilities that Putin could be replaced with his body double for his scheduled meetings this week or deep fake technology could be used to stage his video appearances.

Putin Has Now Recovered

However, the report stressed that Putin has now recovered. A week back, the spy chief of Ukraine claimed that Russia's strongman was replaced by his body double during his recent Iran visit.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, raised suspicions after reviewing footage of the Russian leader getting off a plane in Tehran Tuesday. 'Please look at the moment of Putin's exit from the plane. Is it Putin at all?' he said on Ukrainian television, according to Daily Mail.

Putin Could Have Used Body Double During Iran Visit

Budanov gave a strange live interview on Ukraine's 1+1 news station claiming that a body double may have been flown to Tehran to meet the country's leadership. He said that Putin look animated after coming down from the plane and also moved quite quickly.

There had been various claims of Putin's illness but some spy chiefs have rejected these reports and termed those as rumors.

Rejecting such reports, CIA Director William Burns, who was formerly ambassador to Russia, has said there is no evidence to suggest that Putin was ill. Burns even said the Russian leader appeared "too healthy".

