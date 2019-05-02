Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed into law a bill on providing stable operation of a Russian national internet system in case of disconnection from the global network infrastructure.

According to the law published on Russia's official legal information portal, Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor is entitled to carry out "the centralised operation of the general communications network" if there are risks to the operation of the Russian internet.

The measures include installing a national system for internet traffic routing through servers within the country and preventing external threats from cutting off the Russian part of the global network, Xinhua reported.

The legislation has aroused controversy as many Russian social network users think it qualifies as one aimed at isolating the Russian internet.

In response, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said previously that Russia has no plans to isolate the internet but must prepare for a possible disconnection from the global network and protect the users' interests.