Putin To Send Russian Mothers To Frontlines; Moms Being Summoned To Fight in Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now ready to send mothers to the frontlines in the Ukraine war, according to a report. Prisoners, pensioners, children, and disabled people were already listed to fight in the Ukraine war but reports suggested that mothers are now added to the list.

Under usual Russian rules, the only women sent to the front line are likely to be medics - but Putin has clearly made an exception now that his war has continued to go South. One mother was left fuming after her visually impaired daughter, who has had a kidney transplant, was summoned to fight for Putin, according to Daily Star.

Summon Was Delivered To A Woman

"A summon was delivered to our St Petersburg address for my daughter Avital," complained Marina Pisarenko.

Conscripts being sent to the frontlines have also stated that they are being sent to suicide missions as most of them have not received training while some received little training.

Dead People Being Summoned To Fight In Ukraine

Meanwhile, dead, disabled, pensioners and other people in Russia are being summoned to take part in the Ukraine war. A St Petersburg man, who died nine years ago, was selected to join the fight against Ukraine.

But that didn't stop armed enlistment teams threatening to smash down the front door of his family's house to hand over his draft summons, his niece said. "They promised to destroy the door, so we opened up," said the woman, according to Star.

On September 21, Putin ordered partial mobilization, under which 3,00,000 fighters are being mobilized.

"We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," said Putin in September.

