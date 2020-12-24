Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow plans a response to the recently imposed US sanctions, which he saw as a strategic move of Washington to weaken competition.

The response from Moscow will not only be symmetrical, but will also take steps considering every aspect of Russian-US relations, Lavrov said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The United States has long been pursuing a hostile policy towards our country," he said, calling Washington a "completely unreliable" business partner.

The United States aimed to constrain its competitors on international markets with unfair practices, which grossly violated the norms of the World Trade Organization, Lavrov said.

He said that the sanctions were a "blatant disregard for international law," proving that the United States plans to continue to promote and impose its own rules on others.

Not Difficult Under Biden

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation will not get worse for Russia during the Biden administration.

"With regard to the statement that the leadership in the United States is changing and it will be more difficult for us, I don't think this will be the case. Things will remain the same," Putin said at a joint meeting of the country's State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We should not focus on this but understand where difficulties and threats could arise. Anticipate them and arrange our work accordingly, both in the economy and defence sectors," he added.

(With IANS inputs)