Putin Launches Longest Ever Submarine; Belgorod Can Carry Nuclear Torpedo Drones That 'Spark Radioactive Tsunamis'

Russia has launched its longest-ever submarine, which is designed to carry nuclear torpedo drones that can spark radioactive tsunamis. The 604ft-long Belgorod submarine has been delivered to the Russian Navy.

The 14,700-ton war machine was made even longer so it can carry the new devastating nuclear-tipped Poseidon torpedoes guided by artificial intelligence. It also has Bond villain-style secret compartments to launch mini-subs and drones for covert sabotage and spying ops - such as cutting undersea cables, reported The Sun.

The report also stated that shipbuilders Sevmash and naval top brass stressed only its "research" capabilities at a handing-over ceremony on Friday. Despite previous boasts of its fearsome weaponry, today state news agency Tass reported the sub was "designed to solve diverse scientific problems".

