Putin Filmed With Nuclear Football; Secret Briefcase Seen In Hands of Russian President's Guards While He Was Firing A Sniper Rifle (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been filmed with a secret briefcase on Thursday. He is being seen firing a sniper rifle at a training camp for conscripts. At the camp, one of Putin's guards was seen with the nuclear football at a time when the risk of nuclear conflict over the Ukraine invasion is much higher than ever.

Wearing protective eye goggles, Putin tested the rifle Ryazan region's training ground, which is more than 170 km from the Russian capital.

Putin Filmed With Nuclear Football

Videos uploaded on the internet show Putin taking a position laying under a net and firing at the target multiple times from his sniper rifle at the ground. Putin's action is being seen as an attempt to intimidate the West.

But in what experts have described as a deliberate attempt to intimidate the West, he was seen being followed by a uniformed officer carrying a briefcase resembling Putin's "nuclear football". A second man holding a different-shaped bag possibly carrying vital medical supplies for Putin was also spotted in his wake, according to The Sun.

Putin Fires A Sniper Rifle At Training Site

Putin's other bodyguard was also seen with a different bag, which is believed to be of medical supplies. During the visit to the training site, Putin stated: "How long have you been here?" To which, conscripts replied that they were on the training site since October 7.

He also asked conscripts that "Do you feel confident... are your skills returning?"

On September 21, Putin ordered partial mobilization, under which 3,00,000 fighters are being mobilized.

"We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," said Putin in September, according to ITV News.

