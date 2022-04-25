Is Putin Depressed and Ill? Video Shows Russian President Biting Lips and Making Unusual Gestures at Easter Church Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin looked extremely depressed and ill during the Easter church service. The president was also seen biting his lips and making unusual gestures.

Footage of the event showed the nervous-looking Russian President chewing up his lips. Putin's unusual gestures endorsed speculations that he is physically unwell and these could be signs of Parkinson's disease.

Putin, 69, looked extremely anxious and unsteady as he spoke only once during the event.

The video has forced analysts to think that the Russia's strongman could be suffering from cancer apart from Parkinson's, according to The Sun.

In the fresh video, Putin was seen taking out his tongue multiple times as his mouth could have been dried, a symptom of Parkinson's disease.

Some experts have also suggested that this could have been due to the excessive consumption of steroids, the result of psychosis or personality disorder.

It came as another video in recent days showed that during a meeting with Defense Minister, Putin was slouching on the chair and tightly gripped the table with his right hand during the entire duration of the clip.

After observing reactions, some experts suggested that Putin could have some sort of tremor indicative of Parkinson's.

Last year, due to multiple similar rumors Kremlin was forced to respond that Putin is not suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Experts have pointed out that Putin's gestures do completely match the symptoms of Parkinson's, which causes slow movement, tremors and stiffness.

Putin is going to turn 70 this October but the Kremlin has maintained that he does not suffer from any disease, rejecting rumors concerning his health.

What is Parkinson's Disease?

It's a disorder in the central nervous system, which affect the movement of the individual and can cause tremors.

Generally, damage in the brain causes a drop in the levels of dopamine, which leads to the symptom of Parkinson's.

The disease usually starts with tremors in one hand and later leads to slow movement and loss of balance. Medications are available to curb the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.