Putin On Brink of Detonating Nuclear Weapons Over Black Sea; UK Defense Secretary Scrambles to US: Report

Speculations are rife that Russian President Vladimir Putin could detonate a nuclear bomb over the Black Sea, according to a report. Putin's finger is believed to be inching towards the trigger, therefore British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has rushed to Washington for crisis talks.

Wallace canceled giving evidence to MPs at short notice to head to the US capital to talk to his American counterparts. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey admitted yesterday "we are at a time when these sorts of conversations are necessary, according to The Sun.

Threat Has Increased Recently

A security source told the British publication: "The threat has increased recently." Putin is expected to make a key announcement on Wednesday, according to a senior journalist at The Kyiv Post.

He could respond with powerful attacks in response to the failures of Russian soldiers in this war. Last month, Putin warned that he doesn't bluff on the nukes he can actually use them to defend Russia's territorial integrity.

Putin Doesn't Bluff On Nuclear Weapons

In anticipation of potential acts of retaliation, it has also been reported by the IStories media outlet that housing chiefs in Moscow have been told to check bomb shelters are in good nick. Putin could now be of the mind that nuclear weapons are the only way to win the war, as his long-range missiles and drones â€“ reportedly acquired from Iran â€“ have still not broken Ukrainian resistance, according to Daily Star.

A Western official has also pointed out that it's clear that Russia's missile stocks are large as in recent months they have fired a large number of missiles toward Ukraine. The official underlined that Russia's ability to continue with this saturating barrage of precision weapons is getting to a point now where this will be unsustainable.

Western intelligence has also highlighted that Putin's army is now short on officers, which results in a critical lack of command continuity. "In the face of failure, there is a preference to scapegoat and sack individuals rather than rectify systemic faults. There is likely a critical lack of command continuity. This is more damaging than in the Western military," said the Western official.