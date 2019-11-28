A decade after their bitter split over allegations of professional inequality, Pussycat Dolls are back together. The singers, who had left the group to follow their solo careers, would be undertaking a reunion tour in the coming year. The tour which will start in April 2020 will be conducted in the UK and Ireland.

The girls are going to give their comeback performance during Saturday's X Factor: Celebrity. The five-member group now includes: Nicole Scherzinger (41), Ashley Roberts (38), Kimberly Wyatt (37), Carmit Bachar (45), and Jessica Sutta (37)

Nicole's apology led to the reunion

It was only after Nicole issued a public apology to her former group members that they started contemplating about a reunion. "I think what's so beautiful about us as a unit is that we really are like sisters. It's called life. We have all gone through life and we've evolved and grown as women, which is why it's great we have this platform and we can empower other females," said Nicole about apologising to her bandmates.

PCD Inspired by Spice Girls tour in 2007

Even though the group members refrained from saying that it was the tour of Spice Girls which inspired to them bury their hatchets and get together, it became quite obvious as they spoke about it. It was 'amazing and inspiring' seeing Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm back together, mentioned Ashley.

Talking about the Spice Girls' 2007 show held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where the PCD got together for the first reunion, Carmit said: "We all went to the Spice Girls' reunion tour at the Staples Centre in LA. Do you remember that? It was the first time in ages but Robin [Antin] has been trying to wrangle us together for years now."

Revealing their comeback plans, Nicole, the lead singer of the group said that she hopes it is different as they all bring unique things to the group. The singer further claimed that she thinks that they will push each other to get the best out as a team.

Melody Thornton will not join the group

However, it has been revealed that Melody Thornton, would not be joining the group during the tour. During an interview conducted earlier this year, Melody Thornton spoke about her reasons behind leaving the all-girls troupe that was founded in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin.

Maintaining that she was struggling to showcase her singing voice in PCD as Nicole was lead singer who recorded the vocals for the band always. "The issue for me stemmed with getting into this group with this girl whose got this amazing Christina Aguilera style ability, thinking "this is going to be great".

"But then the gears shifted hard in a different direction. Nicole had been in two groups prior, she had a lot of experience. We were told, Nicole is going to do all of the recording," said the Dancing On Ice star.

She further mentioned that they were told to be the dancers and it was getting very tough for her as she was the worst dancer and people got to know her for the dancing and not for the singing.