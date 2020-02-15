TV host Wendy Williams is no stranger to controversy. Now she has drawn flak over her recent comments about gay men, forcing her to issue a public apology.

A teary-eyed Williams took to her Twitter handle to apologise to gay men and members of the LGBT+ community for asking gay men "to stop wearing our skirts and heels". The remark was made by her during Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

What did Williams say?

In the remark that sparked widespread outrage, Williams while talking about Galentine's Day, started ranting against gay men after she asked her audience about the celebrations. "If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even a part of this. You don't understand the rules of the day ... I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a menses every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

She added: "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves. ... Look here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay."

The clip soon went viral with netizens criticising Williams.

Williams seeks forgiveness

On Friday, Williams issued an apology. In a video post on her social media page, she said: "I'll start by saying I apologize, I did not mean to offend my LGBT+ community. I'm very pernickety about how I do my show. And one thing I can tell you now is that I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform in the community."

With tears welling up in her eyes, Williams said: "I didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm just having a conversation. If you know me long enough, then you know ... bon vivant, I don't even know what that means, but it sounds fabulous. In my mind, it means live and let live. Bon vivant. And I live and let live every day.

"I'm 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, big sister or somebody out of touch. I'm not out of touch, except perhaps yesterday for saying what I said. So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you."

Williams had made fun of Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft lip' scar

This is not the first time Williams has found herself a subject of online fury. Last month, she was criticised after she made fun of Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix's "cleft lip" scar on her show.

While talking about Phoenix, she called him "oddly attractive" before going on to comment about his upper lip, hidden under the beard. Gesturing by putting a finger under her lip mimicking the cleft lip, she said: "When he shaves off his moustache he's got a hairline fracture. He's got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate." She had to later apologise for her remarks.