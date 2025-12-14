PUB Issues Flash Flood Risk Warning for 4 Areas in Western Singapore

Singapore's national water agency PUB issued a flash flood risk warning on Sunday, December 14, for several locations in the western part of the island, following heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

In social media updates posted at around 3 pm, PUB identified four areas that were at risk of flash floods. These included the junctions of Lorong Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise, as well as Sunset Drive and Sunset Way.

Stretches along Jalan Boon Lay, from Enterprise Road to International Road, and along Dunearn Road, between Rifle Range Road and Binjai Park, were also listed.

The agency advised motorists and pedestrians to stay away from these locations for about an hour as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, at around 2.30 pm, PUB had warned that heavy rain was expected across many parts of Singapore between 2.40 pm and 3.40 pm.

In a subsequent update, PUB extended the advisory, saying that the flash flood risk warning would remain in effect until 4.30 pm.

The agency continues to monitor weather conditions and water levels, and members of the public are encouraged to stay alert and follow safety advisories during periods of heavy rain.